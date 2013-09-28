Why Everyone Thinks Elon Musk Is A Genius NOW

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; Today, Elon Musk is consider a genius, the next Steve Jobs. A few years ago, things were different. His electric car startup was struggling, and his space exploration company seemed like a far out fantasy. As they say in sports, winning takes care of everything, and Musk has been winning big lately. SpaceX is showing promise. Tesla is selling cars, and the stock is flying to the moon. For people that don't know about Musk, here's a quick primer on the guy who was a partial inspiration for the Iron Man movies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.