Here's Why President Obama, Richard Branson And Everyone Else Need To Be On LinkedIn

Everyone needs to be on LinkedIn because — simply put — it’s the place to be to create a professional identity.



“It’s not just job seekers. It’s journalists who are looking to source stories, it’s entrepreneurs looking to raise financing, it’s investors looking to find the right investment vehicle,” LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner told Business Insider’s Henry Blodget at IGNITION.

“It’s about all professionals and the way in which we share information, knowledge, expertise, opinions, insights.”

LinkedIn’s Influencers project features posts by selected members such as President Obama, Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, etc. that people can follow and share.

Richard Branson is the most followed person on LinkedIn with close to one million followers.

Find out why everyone needs to be on LinkedIn and how LinkedIn Today is changing the Internet below:

Produced by Business Insider Video

