We Finally Figured Out Why Everyone Is Stealing Our Picture Of The Oculus

Have you seen this photo of someone using an Oculus, the virtual reality gizmo whose maker was just bought by Facebook for $US2 billion?

The photo has been everywhere.

Bloomberg used it for their segment yesterday.

And GQ used it for their story today

So why is everyone using this picture?

A big hint comes from the Tumblr White Guys Wearin’ Oculus Rifts, which observers that virtually all of the Oculus photos in existence are of doughy white guys wearing them.

Anyway, if you’re a TV producer, and you don’t want someone’s eyes to glaze over, you can’t use the same boring images as everyone else.

And the original photo — which is of Business Insider Emerging Markets reporter Mamta Badkar — is one of the few that doesn’t fit the mould of who would normally be wearing an Oculus. So naturally, you have to go with it.

And Bloomberg, GQ… we’re flattered. Next time just give us a credit somewhere!

