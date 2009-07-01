Why Everyone Else Is Taking This Week Off

Look around your office. Notice anything? That’s right, you’re one of the few people who decided to keep working this week. It’s not just your imagination. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange has been lighter than any time since January. Whatever the stock market does this week, it’s not being done by many people or with many stocks.

Obviously this has something to do with the impending Independence Day weekend. With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday, many offices are closed on Friday. Others will be operating with a skeleton staff. The stock markets and bond markets will be closed on Friday.

So why do so many people take off a whole week when they get a Friday off? Well, that’s the dirty secret of holidays. The real purpose of most official holidays is to create the four day work week. And the real purpose of the four day work week is to allow employees to take nine-day holidays while using only four vacation days. If you get thirteen days paid vacation each year (the American average), this holiday conservation can earn you up to 30-one days to each year. And if you take off early on the preceding Friday, you can take on a couple of more days.

Still, some one has to keep things going while everyone else is on the beach. And this week, that some one is you. And us. Don’t worry, we’ll get through this together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.