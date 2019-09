Many readers were surprised that gang-ridden Chicago did not make our list of America’s 25 most dangerous cities (based on FBI crime data).



After all, last year Chicago became known as the “deadliest city in America” when it recorded 500 homicides. New York, by comparison, is 3 times Chicago’s size and had 414 homicides last year.

