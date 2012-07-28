Why Every Office Should Have A Nap Room

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Do you find yourself guzzling caffeine at 3pm? What you really need is a short nap, science says. In this video Mitchell Moffit (twitter @mitchellmoffit) and Gregory Brown (twitter @whalewatchmeplz) explain why sleep is important, and how you can use it to your advantage.

Take these scientific tips on “Power-Naps” to get the most energy out of your day, while remaining productive and non-reliant of caffeine. If done properly, naps can change your life! The key: Limit naps to under 30 minutes to avoid REM sleep.

These studies aren’t necessary new, but the video might be helpful in convincing your boss to let you get a little shut eye. For those scientifically minded, here are the sources ASAP Science used in creating the video:

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12220317 http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1365-2869.2008.00622.x/full http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17053484 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16796222 http://journalsleep.org/Articles/280710.pdf http://bit.ly/O5VFXO http://1.usa.gov/MG05o

(Via GeeksAreSexy)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.