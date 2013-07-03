31 Reasons Why Everyone Who Lives In New York Should Actually Live In Jersey City Instead

Every time someone I know gets a job in New York, they always move to Brooklyn.
I have no idea why. Brooklyn is overpriced, inauthentic and hard to get to. I blame the show Girls for this misconception.
And unless you’re a member of the lower aristocracy, there’s no way you’re comfortably living in Manhattan fresh out of school.
When the local paper of record is writing multiple trend pieces about people enthusiastically living in glorified closets, you know something is seriously screwed up about your real estate market.
However, there is an answer. Across the river from Manhattan, a brief PATH ride away, is a modern paradise of inexpensive rents, authentic humans, and thriving culture.
If you’re working in New York on a budget, you’re a complete fool to live there and not in Jersey City. Here’s why.
1. Jersey City is enjoying a major renaissance as more people disgusted with New York City prices move across the Hudson, similar to what happened with Brooklyn not too long ago.
3. It's easy to see why. The PATH train makes Jersey City more accessible to Midtown (6th Ave from 9th Street to 33rd) and Downtown Manhattan (WTC) than most parts of Brooklyn.
4. Don't forget, the G and R trains will soon close down service between Brooklyn and Manhattan for Sandy repairs. PATH already did that.
5. Alternatively, a wide range of bus lines — both state-run and independent — get people through the Lincoln Tunnel to Port Authority on 42nd Street as well.
7. For getting around the city itself, the light rail system can take you from Bayonne in the south through Jersey City Downtown to Hoboken in a flash.
10. Still, Jersey City's Downtown is also a centre of commerce, with institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers having offices there.
Fulop worked for Goldman Sachs, then joined the Marine Corps after 9/11 and served in Iraq. A City Councilman, he ran on a local government reform platform. Here he is a few weeks ago rappelling down one of the tallest buildings downtown to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Fulop's inauguration was Monday, and the whole Grove Street area was decorated. New Yorkers must be just as excited about their next potential mayor as JC is for ours, right?
15. There are a bunch of Special Improvement Districts all over Jersey City, all with the mission to revitalize the area, invest in businesses and throw special events together.
26. Tired of ConEd? We have PSEG out here. Also, we've got both FiOS and Time Warner, so we actually get to pick what cable provider we choose.
29. For New York City smokers, Jersey City may as well be Raleigh, North Carolina when it comes to saving on taxes.
30. Gas is always cheaper in Jersey, and you don't even have to pump it. Sometimes cabs will take you from Manhattan to Jersey at a cheaper rate just so they can gas up.
31. Last but totally not least, the real estate in Jersey City is incredible. It's absurdly cheap. With housemates, you can pay $500/month in rent with your own room. It's because New York City gouges you on property taxes.
You won't find apartments that are as nice, spacious and cheap in the NYC metro area anywhere but Jersey City. You should check it out.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.