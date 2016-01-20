Why every guy absolutely needs to wear a watch every single day

Shutterstock Get in the habit of wearing a watch every day.

A lamentable shift has happened in the last few decades: Watches have all but disappeared from men’s wrists.

Once upon a time, a watch was a necessity, something both men and women put on their wrists in the morning — every morning — and took off only at night before bed. It was a necessity, or else you wouldn’t know the time of day, and you’d be late for all of your meetings.

As cell phones and later smartphones started becoming more common, the watch suddenly seemed old-fashioned.

Who needs a watch when you can just pull your phone out to check the time on a sleek digital display? Millennials probably never even got into the habit of wearing a watch, and for men, that’s a shame.

A watch is the only accessory that a man can truly wear every day. You can build a collection, swap them out for different outfits, change straps to suit the occasion, and find one that’s perfectly suited to you and your lifestyle.

It’s your own signature piece — something that you wear so often that people end up identifying it with you. Even a smartwatch is better than no watch — though, depending on the model, it will send its own unique message.

When you don’t wear a watch, you’re missing out on that opportunity.

On days I forget my watch, my outfit feels incomplete, like it’s missing something. A watch can really tie it all together.

Now, I’m no technological sceptic — I love my iPhone 6, I’m addicted to Spotify, and for me, Snapchat is less a social network than a hobby.

But, still, a watch on the wrist holds tangible benefits for the wearer that go beyond telling the time. In fact, I rarely find myself looking down at my watch to actually find out what time it is.

A watch symbolises time much more than a smartphone does. More to the point, it reminds you that time is constantly moving and slipping away — so you better get living and doing all those things you’re planning on. A smartphone just doesn’t call this to mind in such an immediate or tangible way.

Those hour, minute, and second hands are not going to stop moving. Neither should you.

