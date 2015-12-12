Here's the most important anti-ageing product that most guys didn't know they needed

Shutterstock Do you use an eye cream yet? You should.

You moisturize, you scrub, you wash, you cleanse — you’re probably doing enough to take care of your skin, right?

Not quite. You’re forgetting one very important thing, according to Chris Salgardo, president of skincare brand Kiehl’s and author of the new men’s grooming and skincare guide “Manmade.”

Eye cream is a lot more important than you might realise.

“Nothing gives away ageing prematurely or wherever you are in your life than lines around your eyes,” Salgardo told us.

That’s because the skin around the eyes is actually thinner than the rest of the skin — even for men who, in general, have thicker skin than women.

Failing to take care of that area will lead to cracks and lines in your complexion before you know it. Applying a good eye cream regularly can prevent the lines of expression on your face from settling in, stopping your face from forming wrinkles, bags, and crows feet that make you look older than you really are.

Salgardo encourages men to be liberal with their eye cream, as it’s hard to use too much of a good one.

Kiehl’s, of course, makes a great eye cream ($30), but others — like Jack Black ($24), Clinique ($30), Bulldog ($12) — can be had for less, and are also effective.

