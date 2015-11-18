Here's why every guy should own a navy blazer

Banana Republic A navy blazer is one of the most important items in a guy’s closet.

No matter his occupation, marital status, or age, there are a few items that every guy should always have in his closet.

There are many of them, but for right now we’re going to focus on just one: the staid, stoic, and true navy blazer.

The prep school staple-turned men’s wardrobe classic, this relatively simple garment deserves a spot in your closet. It’s precisely in the simplicity where its strength lies.

The navy blazer is an extremely versatile garment. It can be dressed up with your favourite dressy pants or coupled with a pair of your favourite light-washed jeans for a casual look that’s appropriate for a night on the town or dinner with clients.

To be clear: We’re not talking about the gold-buttoned blazers babies wear for religious services. The blazer we’re talking about here resembles a suit jacket, but it’s cut more casually. (Note: You cannot wear a suit jacket as a blazer. Many have tried, few have succeeded.)

There are different kinds of blazers: structured and unstructured. Structured blazers will usually be made of wool and look more akin to a suit jacket.

An unstructured blazer will be thinner, more casual, and can also be made of cotton. “Unstructured” means that it’s made without the canvassing or padding that allows suits and structured blazers to keep their shape.

Make sure you get the kind that is tailored for your lifestyle so that you can make the most of your investment.

J. Crew A structured J. Crew blazer (left) compared to an unstructured one (right).

Oh, and why navy? Navy is the most versatile colour there is, and for a garment you’re only going to be wearing a couple times a month, versatility is what you want.

If you’re going to be wearing blazers more regularly than that, however, you may want to invest in additional colours and styles. My advice is to always start with a dark blue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.