Europe Is Getting Smoked This Morning — Here's All The Ugly Stuff That's Happening

Europe is getting smoked this morning.



Spain is down 1.7%

Italy is down 1.4%

Germany is down 1.2%

Greece is down 4%

The euro is at a 4-month low.

Sovereign spreads are wider.

So what’s going on?

People are still freaking out about Cyprus and trying to figure out what it means.

Italian factory orders came out very bad.

Italian politician Pier Luigi Bersani says the country is a mess and it’s going to be hard for a government to form.

So basically, Europe is being Europe.

