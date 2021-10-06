‘The Resident’ star Emily VanCamp opens up about her sudden – and shocking – exit: ‘Priorities shifted’

Emily VanCamp. The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

Emily VanCamp told Deadline she decided to leave “The Resident” because her “priorities shifted.”

VanCamp announced that she was leaving the Fox medical drama in August.

On Tuesday’s episode, her character was written off. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Emily VanCamp’s character on “The Resident” left Chastain Park Memorial hospital for good on Tuesday night’s episode, and the manner of her departure was just about as shocking to fans as the initial announcement that she was exiting the Fox show.

Nic Nevin was declared brain dead after suffering traumatic injuries due to an accident while on her way home from a spa. Her unexpected death leaves her husband, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), a widower and a single father to the couple’s infant daughter, who was born last season.

Nic’s pregnancy in season four overlapped with VanCamp’s real-life pregnancy, and though the timing wasn’t exactly the same. The Marvel actress revealed to Deadline that the birth of her daughter Iris is part of the reason why she decided to leave the show.

“Suddenly priorities shifted,” VanCamp said, referencing the birth of her first child with husband Josh Bowman. “I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life – in every person’s life – where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show.”

She also admitted that the rigorous nature of making network television in particular contributed to her decision. “The Resident” films in Atlanta, and VanCamp said she and Bowman are settled in a “different city.” Combined with COVID-19 filming precautions, “most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year,” according to VanCamp.

“It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment,” she told Deadline.

The actress called her decision to say goodbye to Nurse Nevin “bittersweet” and made clear that her choice was not influenced by any drama on set. “There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally,” she said, adding that her colleagues and costars have shown her “understanding and compassion.”

While VanCamp acknowledged that Nic’s ending is “tragic” she also believes it’s “very fitting and representative of the person that she was.” She encouraged fans to keep watching the show in her absence and said that Nic has “left a major stamp on my heart.”

VanCamp said that she’s open to returning to both “The Resident” as a ghost and to her role as Sharon Carter/Agent 13 in the Marvel franchise, but did not tease any definitive return to Marvel.

“One thing I’ve learned from working with Marvel all these years is we can never speak on anything,” she said.

“The Resident” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.