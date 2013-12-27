35 Reasons Elon Musk Is The Most Badass CEO In America

Tesla Motors is riding high right now.

Its Model S sedan is among the safest cars on the road. Its Supercharger network is rapidly expanding across the country.

In 2013, it was the most searched automaker on Google.

At the helm is CEO Elon Musk, the South African-born self-made billionaire who is also the CEO of private space venture SpaceX, the chairman of sustainable energy company SolarCity, and the father of five young boys.

Musk is the inspiration for the Tony Stark character of the “Iron Man” movies. He knows how to have a good time when he’s on top, and doesn’t hold back when he’s criticised.

Elon Musk is America’s most badass CEO, and these photos prove it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.