On Tuesday, November 8, millions of Americans will head to the polls to elect a new president, the same way they have on November Tuesdays for hundreds of years.

But why is election day always on a Tuesday, and why in November?

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Lamar Salter.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.