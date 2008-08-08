How Brett Favre Made eBay $400,000 In 24 Hours (EBAY)

The Brett Favre trade means this season just got a lot more interesting for Jets fans. And that means things just got a lot more interesting for StubHub, eBay’s ticket-reselling unit. That’s because StubHub collects a 25% commission on each transaction (10% from the buyer, 15% from the seller), and it suddenly has a lot of deep-pocketed New Yorkers with renewed interest in spending time at the Meadowlands. By our count, that means they’ve just pocketed something like $400,000 in the last day.



Per StubHub:

Average number of Jets tickets per day sold on StubHub last week: 36

Average number of transactions: 12

Number of Jets tickets sold in last 24 hours: 7,000+

Number of transactions: 2,422

Average price for Jets ticket yesterday: $138

Average price today: $252.83

Too rich for our bloggy blood. If we’re going to watch Brett play in New York, it’s going to be from the comfort of Kettle Of Fish.

