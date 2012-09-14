Why Early Birds Are Happier Than Night Owls

Photo: Harald Groven via flickr

Not only does the early bird get the worm, he’s also happier than his peers while he’s getting it. People who wake up early in the morning are generally happier and have higher satisfaction overall with their lives.



They also say they feel healthier than their friends who prefer the night life, according to a study conducted by the University of Toronto.

“We don’t know why this is, but there are a few potential explanations. Evening people may be more prone to social jet lag; this means that their biological clock is out of sync with the social clock,” study researcher Renee Biss, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, said. “Society’s expectations are far more organised around a morning-type person’s schedule.”

These early risers aren’t just happier in the mornings because their friends are grumpy from staying up all night — they’re happier all throughout the day.

It would benefit most to turn themselves into morning people, but if you don’t think you can do it — don’t fret. The study also found that basically everyone considers themselves a morning person by the age of 60.

The study was published in the journal Emotion.

