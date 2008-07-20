Why Dudes Love Hulu: Free Porn

In “Knocked Up,” Seth Rogen’s cast of ne’er-do-well pals have a money making plan: a Web site that catalogues nude film scenes. Looks like Hulu’s got the same idea.
Last week we pointed out that Hulu users were younger (32) and more male (two-thirds) than we’d previously thought. A sharp-eyed commenter, “Jonathan,” posited a theory why:
Actually Hulu is being used by these ‘young men’ to watch porn/nudity. If you check the most popular movie clips almost all are nudity/sex scenes from movies!
Sure enough, in Hulu’s Top-20 film clips of the month, a theme starts to emerge:
Animal House: Topless Pillow Fight
Hitman: Undress Me
Casual Sex?: Orgasms
Knocked Up: Doggy Style
Casual Sex?: Penis Size
Epic Movie: Lazy Pirate Day Video
Quest for Fire: Captive Sex
Casual Sex?: Stacy’s Daydream
Bring It On: Bikini Car Wash
Epic Movie: Slow Motion
Casual Sex: The Good Trampoline
Reno 911! Miami: Night at the Motel
Bring It On: Having Cheer Sex
Casual Sex: You Want Foreplay?
Hulu, a joint venture of NBC U (GE) and News Corp. (NWS), has a vast TV catalogue, but not many films. But give them credit for getting the most out of the few films they do have. This 3-minute clip is running with two ads, a pre-roll and an overlay.
Meanwhile, if you want to see sort-of-dirty video (no nudity, though), you can check out YouTube or Blip.tv, but not Vimeo or Flickr.
