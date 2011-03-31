6 Reasons Why Dropbox Is Still The Best Online File Storage Service

Photo: Dropbox

Amazon got a lot of attention yesterday with the release of its Cloud Drive and Cloud Player services.And rightfully so. We think it’s a great, free option for those who want to store music online.



But as we were testing Cloud Drive, we couldn’t help but compare it to Dropbox, one of the biggest names in free online storage right now.

Amazon is great if you’re a music-lover and Android owner, and there are several other solid alternatives out there such as SugarSync, Windows Live SkyDrive, and Box.net. But Dropbox is still our favourite.

It still isn’t perfect, but Dropbox has the best combination of the features we love, making it our favourite service.

Check out our list of features that make Dropbox the best file storage service right now.

Dropbox syncs with everything Dropbox syncs your files with everything. Drag a file into Dropbox on your computer, and you can access it from the web, mobile device, or any other computer linked to your account. This is Dropbox's killer feature, and no one does it better. Sharing files is easy Dropbox makes it easy to swap files with other people, even if they aren't Dropbox users. You can create public folders where anyone who has a link can download the files you want to share. For those who already have an account, shared folders will show up when they log in. Dropbox has an app on every device Dropbox is available on every major platform and the web, making your files accessible no matter where you are and what device you're using. Integrates directly with your PC Dropbox integrates directly into your PC, acting just like any other folder stored on your system. You can drag and drop or copy and paste files and they will all sync with your mobile devices and other computers. Huge selection of third party apps Dropbox is open to developers, and there are some incredible apps that make use of its syncing and online storage. (Click here for some of our favourites). With Dropbox baked in to your favourite apps you can automatically back up your phone, store contact information, swap music, and much more. Earn more storage by sharing with friends Dropbox gives you 2 GB of storage for free. That's not as much as Amazon's 5 GB, but you do get extra storage for inviting your friends to join Dropbox. For every friend who agrees to join, you get 250 MB for free up to 8 GB. That's not a bad deal at all. But Dropbox still isn't perfect Amazon's entrance into online file storage pointed out some flaws that need to be addressed in Dropbox. For music lovers, there's no option to stream music to your computer or mobile device. (It only works if you play one song at a time). It also needs to offer more free storage right off the bat. There are plenty of services out there that offer 10 or even 25 GB for free. Earning more space by enticing your friends to sign up is great, but we'd like to start out at something higher than just 2 GB. Want to see Dropbox in action for yourself? Click here for our guide to using Dropbox →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.