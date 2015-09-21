The surprise album Drake just released was never supposed to happen

YouTube Drake and Future

On Sunday Drake released a joint mixtape with rapper Future titled “What a Time To Be Alive.” The collaboration was officially announced just one day before the tape dropped.

The joint project came as a surprise to most people because Drake’s highly anticipated solo album “Views From The 6” is due to come out later this year, and Future just released an album in July.

Drake also released a mixtape in February titled, “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”

On Apple’s Beats 1 radio, the station that premiered the album on Sunday, Drake told listeners how it came together, basically saying the mixtape was an accident.

“I went to Atlanta for six days a couple weeks ago with the hopes of doing some songs with Future, and when you get around Future, it’s like a vortex,” Drake said. “That guy can outwork anybody right now.”

He added, “It’s tough to see someone do four, five songs in one night and not try to match it.”

The mixtape has eleven tracks, so if it was actually only made in a few days that’s pretty impressive.

Drake also mentioned how he chose the title for his new spontaneous album. When he realised his trip to Atlanta would produce a collaborative effort with Future, Drake told writer and friend Ernest Baker about the project. Baker replied “What a time to be alive,” and that’s how Drake named it.

What a time to be alive, indeed.

You can listen to the full album on Apple Music.

NOW WATCH: The most expensive and extravagant vacations in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.