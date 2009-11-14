Why Don't People Make Fun Of Bloomberg Like They Do Fox Biz?

wonders: “Is Fox Business Network A Lost Cause?”



The answer is almost certainly yes, and you could have said that 12 months ago, but this part of the article (via @felixsalmon) is interesting

Like Fox Business, Bloomberg TV is still presumably stuck below the Nielsen threshold of 35,000, since it isn’t rated either. Just over a year ago, Bloomberg L.P., home to the news and financial-data operations that made New York’s mayor a billionaire, brought in Andy Lack, a highly regarded veteran of Sony Music and NBC News, to be the C.E.O. of the company’s TV, radio, and Web arms. Lack promptly hired David Rhodes, who was only 34 and had spent the previous 12 years at Fox News, to head Bloomberg TV in the U.S.

The reason people don’t trash Bloomberg over its ratings is that it’s high-brow, and it’s acceptable to be a commercial flop if you’re high-brow.

A low-brow flop (like the movie Waterworld) is a mortal sin, because what’s the point of making something low-brow if you’re not going to make a lot of cash doing it?

That being said, Bloomberg is a bit like PBS, if even a fraction of the people who claimed to watch it, actually did, it might be something substantial.

And it’s really not that highbrow — there’s more data packed onto the screen, and the interviews with people talking their book go on a bit longer.

