Here's why Donald Trump's suits look cheap even though they cost thousands of dollars

You already knew that Donald Trump likes expensive things. But the 2016 GOP presidential nominee is probably the best example in recent history of the old adage “money can’t buy taste.”

Take, for example, his taste in suits. No, we’re not talking about the sorry excuse for formal wear he sells under the Donald J. Trump Collection name.

We’re talking about the ones he actually wears. They’re mostly made by Brioni, a campaign spokesperson told the New York Times.

Brioni, an Italian label known for its suiting, obviously makes fantastic suits. They will set you back from $6,000 to $17,000, depending on fabric choice and whether you want to go ready-to-wear or made-to-measure. These are suits that you can feel confident and powerful in, which are very likely two traits Trump would like to possess.

Unfortunately, you’d never know the suits are such a fine make by the way he wears them. You don’t think of Trump as a sartorial icon, even though he spends thousands on these suits. Another adage that applies here: it’s not what you wear, but how you wear it.

It comes down to fit, as ever. His suits are cut too big, with absurdly wide pant legs and sleeves too long. It makes the whole ensemble look cheap, just as his fire engine red tie does. Speaking of ties, his are frequently much too long and often hang between his legs.

But it’s not all about fit. He doesn’t take great care of his suits, either. He often wears them wrinkled, an effect likely increased by the lighter fabrics he prefers to wear, as bespoke suit maker Edward Sexton told Jezebel.

“For him I’d go with good solid cloth that won’t fall into creases,” Sexton said.

Getty/Scott Olson Donald Trump’s pants are a disaster.

You should wear a suit, and not let it wear you. Trump is fastidious about the wrong things when it comes to his appearance — perfect tie and collar, sticking to his uniform, his elaborate hair — and relaxed about the wrong things, like wrinkles. It seems that he doesn’t actually enjoy wearing the clothes he wears, and doesn’t take pride in his appearance.

Now, we know that businessmen and politicians aren’t exactly supposed to drive fashion trends. But if you compare Trump’s tailoring with another politician — outgoing President Obama, for example — the difference is apparent. Obama favours trim tailoring and matte fabrics, always has his suits pressed, and generally looks presidential.

Why should you care about any of this? Because like it or not, you can tell a lot about someone by the way they dress and how much effort they put into it. For Trump, it’s not a stretch to say that he isn’t detail-oriented, based solely on how he presents himself.

Next Tuesday, vote with your sartorial conscience.

