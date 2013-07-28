From Hachiko to Hawkeye, the stories of a dog’s heartbreaking loyalty to their owners are endless.



ASPCA science advisor Dr. Stephen Zawistowski tells us that dogs are fiercely loyal simply because they evolved as pack animals.

“When they’ve moved into our homes and into our lives, our families have become their pack,” says Zawistowski.

Find out more about why dogs are so loyal below:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.