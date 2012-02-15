Why Does The Advertising World Keep Listening To 'Experts' Who Spout The Obvious?

I often wonder how so many people in the ad biz expect to be treated with any kind of respect when they continue to pump out the same old obvious chestnuts, yet think that by dressing them in a new party frock, they will become the belle of the ball.



WPP’s MediaCom recently hosted a Webcast titled… “Rise of the Empowered Consumer: How to reach audiences in 2012.”

This imposingly titled event featured the World-renowned marketing guru Martin Lindstrom going head-to-head with MediaCom expert Matthew Mee to unpack the consumer question and identify what advertisers are doing right, what they are doing wrong, and what they need to do more of in the future.

The session was moderated by media expert Charlie Crowe. Hats off to MediaCom for assembling two experts and a guru for a three person panel. More than enough fire power to unpack the consumer question… Whatever that means.

Anyway, the gist of their advice was to use authenticity in messaging and employ a “device-neutral” strategy when trying to reach consumers who have more control than ever, thanks to technology. They also suggested capitalising on social media and online conversation to engage in a “two-way dialogue honestly and promptly” with consumers. You should, however, take into account both positive and negative feedback about products or brands, “don’t promise things that you can’t deliver.”

MediaCom also reminds advertisers not to forget to be circumspect and timely when delivering messages. Don’t “bombard” consumers — take pains to target individually. They offer the rather intuitive example of how nonsensical it would be to pitch a new laptop to a consumer the week after purchase. Conversely, there could be potential in coupons or even contact from a customer service representative.

I assume that the Webcast was free, I would imagine if you paid money to listen to such mind numbingly obvious stuff as this, you might be tempted to think they had “promised something they failed to deliver.”

Smoke and mirrors, anyone?

George Parker has spent more than 40 years on Madison Avenue. He’s won Lions, CLIOs, EFFIES, and the David Ogilvy Award. His blog is adscam.typepad.com, which he describes as, “required reading for those looking for a piss & vinegar view of the world’s second oldest profession.” His latest book, “Confessions of a Mad Man,” makes the TV show “Mad Men” look like “Sesame Street.”

