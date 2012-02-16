Why Does Silicon Valley's Hottest VC Firm Have H-Bomb Pictures In The Lobby?

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

You can’t miss the hydrogen bomb pics in the lobby of Andreessen-Horowitz.There are four of them, in full colour, nestled among bookshelves that contain books about programming and tech entrepreneurs.



Recently, we got a chance to ask Marc Andreessen what they’re doing there.

A few years back, he got the book “100 Suns,” a coffee table book of declassified U.S. military photos of H-bomb tests from the 1950s and 60s. (I happen to own it as well.)

He thought the pictures were really amazing, and eventually his wife hunted down some of the original prints.

If they represent anything, it’s “energy.”

Apparently about half of the visitors to the firm ask about them — more so than some of the very nice art that the firm has on its walls.

