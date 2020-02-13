'Why does Pandora keep pausing?': How to troubleshoot Pandora if it pauses intermittently

XanderSt/Shutterstock There are a few different ways to troubleshoot Pandora on iPhone versus Android.

If Pandora keeps pausing intermittently, first check to make sure your Wi-Fi signal is strong, as the issue may have nothing to do with Pandora itself.

Android users can usually solve Pandora streaming issues by doing a quick data clear through their phone’s settings.

Pandora users on iPhone can try simply uninstalling then reinstalling the Pandora app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are many reasons why your Pandora app may be pausing randomly in the middle of songs and podcasts. It could be a Wi-Fi or cell signal issue, or other apps interfering with playback. It could be your phone’s battery saver shutting down your tunes.

Whatever the cause of your Pandora app pausing, it’s an annoying problem that is fortunately (usually) pretty easy to fix.

The fixes are different for Android and iOS users, so let’s split into camps now.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to troubleshoot Pandora if it keeps pausing on Android

OpturaDesign/Shutterstock Here are three ways to troubleshoot Pandora on Android.

First, try clearing your Pandora app’s data, so it can refresh and restore to proper function.

Clear the Pandora app’s data

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider You can always try simply closing and reopening the Pandora app as a first step.

1. Open your phone’s Settings app, then tap “Apps.”

2. Now select the Pandora app, and then tap “Storage.” Finally, select “Clear Data.”

Turn Power Saving Mode off

Samsung Turn ‘Power saving mode’ off.

1. If this doesn’t fix the pausing issues, go back into the Settings app and tap “Device Maintenance.” In that window, tap “Battery.”

2. Now make sure Power Saving Mode is set to “OFF.” And if you use any third-party power saving apps, turn those off as well.

Turn off high quality audio

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Turn off higher quality audio.

1. Finally, you can open the Pandora app, tap your profile and select “Settings.”

2. Then select “Audio Quality & Download” (or “Advanced”) and uncheck the “Higher Quality Audio” box.

How to troubleshoot Pandora if it keeps pausing on iPhone

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There are two ways to troubleshoot Pandora on iPhone.

To restore your Pandora app to its proper function on iOS, there are basically two things to try.

Restart your phone

S3studio/Getty Images Depending on which iPhone model you have, the method for restarting your phone will slightly vary.

First, turn your phone off and on again, and see if that does the trick.

If not, it’s time to uninstall the app.

Reinstall the Pandora app

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Delete the app.

You can try deleting the Pandora app and redownloading it.

1. Tap and hold the Pandora app icon, and tap “Delete App.”

2. Now reinstall Pandora from the App Store and log back into your account.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from



How To Do Everything: Tech



:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.