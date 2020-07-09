'Why does my search engine keep changing to Yahoo?': How to reset your browser settings to remove a potential virus

Morsa Images/Getty Images You can reset your internet browser settings to remove a potential virus.

If your default search engine keeps changing to Yahoo suddenly when you traditionally use Chrome, Safari, or Firefox to surf the web, your computer is likely afflicted with malware.

Manually resetting your browser’s settings should stop the Yahoo redirect virus from obstructing your system.

Yahoo is not to blame for the redirection – the malware has simply deposited you onto Yahoo’s site after quickly funelling you through transitional domains, often collecting your data in the process.

Though Yahoo is a legitimate search engine, if it isn’t your preferred site, it can be frustrating to have it continuously pop up every time you open your internet browser. But, you can easily resolve the issue — here’s how.

Steven John/Business Insider If this is suddenly your search engine, you almost certainly have a malware issue.

If your default search engine keeps changing suddenly to Yahoo, your computer may have malware

The problem can likely be attributed to malware – specifically, the Yahoo search redirect virus. This virus works by rapidly redirecting your browser to an intermediary site (or sometimes to multiple sites) and then depositing you onto the Yahoo site. Any revenue then generated via clicks made on Yahoo will direct some revenue back to those intermediary sites. The hackers responsible for the virus also use it to collect your data and track your internet activity.

So it’s not Yahoo’s fault, but it is an issue you need to clear up. You don’t want to be forced to use Yahoo by malware that can track you and potentially harm your computer.

Steven John/Business Insider Beware of suspicious pop-ups like this one asking you to update Adobe Flash; these can be vehicles for the Yahoo redirect virus.

There are many ways your system can contract the redirect malware, but the solution is the same for most browsers: reset your browser’s settings.

How to reset Safari browser settings

1. With Safari open, click the word “Safari” at the top left bar on your screen, then click “Preferences.”

2. Click the gear wheel for “Advanced” and make sure the “Show Develop menu in bar” box is checked.

Steven John/Business Insider If “Show Develop menu in menu bar” is not selected already, click the box.

3. Click “Develop” in the top task bar, then click “Empty Caches” in the dropdown.

4. Now click “History” from the top taskbar and clear all search history.

5. Finally, go back to “Preferences” and click “Privacy,” then hit “Manage Website Data…” and “Remove All” on the pop-up window.

Now restart Safari and you should be all set.

How to reset Chrome browser settings

1. Open Chrome and click the three dots at the top right of the browser, then click “Settings.”

Steven John/Business Insider Make sure you are logged into your account before trying to change settings.

2. Scroll down and click to expand the “Advanced” section, then click “Restore settings to their original defaults” under “Reset settings.”

3. Click “Reset settings” on the popup window to confirm.

Wiping your browser settings will clear all cookies and extensions and reset your search engine, new tab page, startup page, and pinned tabs. It will not erase your saved passwords, history, or bookmarks. Restart Chrome and off you go.

How to reset Firefox browser settings

1. Open Firefox and then click “Help” and then “Troubleshooting information.”

2. Click the button that says “Refresh Firefox.”

3. In the popup window, click “Refresh Firefox” to confirm.

Your browser should now be clear of any malicious add-ons.

