'Why does my iPhone say invalid SIM?': 6 ways to troubleshoot your iPhone and SIM card if they aren't connecting

Neirfy/Shutterstock If your SIM card is having issues connecting to your iPhone, you may need to try several troubleshooting methods.

There are many reasons your iPhone might say its SIM card is “invalid,” or not properly recognised, from a needed update to a card that has been physically jostled out of position.

Your iPhone‘s SIM card – or Subscriber Identity Module card – is the key that creates a unique connection between your phone number and the phone itself.

Without a SIM card that’s working properly, your iPhone cannot place or receive calls, send or receive text messages, or access the internet via cellular connection.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Without a properly working SIM card, your iPhone may still be a great camera, alarm clock and timer, compass, voice memo recorder, and so much more – but it’s not a phone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to troubleshoot your iPhone and SIM card connection

Steven John/Business Insider Always start trying to fix a SIM card issue with the quickest potential fixes.

When the SIM card isn’t recognised, the phone can’t send or receive calls or texts or connect to the internet via cellular service.

But don’t panic, your iPhone’s cellular days probably aren’t over – in fact, you can likely troubleshoot the SIM card issue yourself in just a few minutes. You just need to determine what the issue is first.

Physically remove and reinsert the SIM card

Steven John/Business Insider Make sure the SIM card is not scratched or otherwise damaged.

If your iPhone’s SIM card is not properly inserted into its slot, it’s not going to work properly in the phone. Remove the SIM card using a SIM card removal tool or a paperclip, then reinsert it into the phone, ensuring it’s in the tray properly.

Put your iPhone in Aeroplane Mode

Steven John/Business Insider When Aeroplane Mode is on the icon will turn orange.

Often simply switching cellular data off and then on again will refresh your phone and help it to recognise the SIM card again. There are several ways to shut off data on your iPhone, but the fastest way is by using the iPhone’s Aeroplane Mode.

1. Once your iPhone is unlocked, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

2. In the upper-left corner tap the Aeroplane Mode icon that looks like a circle with a white aeroplane in the middle.

3. Tap the Aeroplane Mode icon again to turn data back on. When Aeroplane Mode is on, this icon will turn orange. When it’s off, it will have a transparent background.

Turn your phone off and on again

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Depending on which iPhone you have, the process for restarting your phone may be different.

If the quick reset of Aeroplane Mode didn’t work, try the same tactic that has worked with everything from game consoles to computers for years: turn it off and then back on.

Check for carrier updates

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider If there’s a network update available it will be in the ‘Carrier’ section of your About page in the Settings app.

If your wireless service provider, such as Verizon or Sprint, has released an update, your outdated phone may not be connecting properly, and this can appear to be a SIM card issue. Completing a manual carrier settings update may help.

Update your iOS software

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider An iOS update may be the solution to your SIM card issues.

As with carrier updates, an iOS update may resolve the SIM card issue. Using the latest iOS system available might fix the invalid SIM problem, and if not at least it helps to narrow down the causes of the issue.

Reset your network settings

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can reset your network settings by tapping the ‘Reset’ button at the bottom of the General page in the Settings app.

If you’ve gotten nowhere so far, it’s time to wipe your current network settings off your phone and reset them. Just make sure you have any important Wi-Fi passwords written down. If a network reset doesn’t resolve the SIM troubles, it’s time to get help from Apple or from your carrier.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.