Why Does Microsoft Owe Jerry Yang $3,008.46?

If Jerry Yang can’t get a few bucks per share out of Steve Ballmer, at least he has this consolation prize: He’s got $3,008.46 in Microsoft (MSFT) dividend checks he has yet to claim.



Forbes’ Brian Caulfield uncovered the missing money by poking around the California State Controllers Office, which keeps track of a staggering $5.3 billion in unclaimed funds — money that’s been left in safety deposit boxes, escrow accounts and the like. Other notables with checks to pick up include:

Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs: $465.26, from an insurance company

Google (GOOG) co-founder Sergey Brin: $1.023.91, from Stanford, plus another $9.23 in New York Times dividends.

Google co-founder Larry Page: $626.26 (undisclosed source)

Oracle (ORCL) CEO Larry Ellison: $51.43, from Swiss insurer Zurich.

VC John Doerr: 9,745 shares of Picturetel, a video conference company backed by Doerr and acquired by Polycom.

VC Vinod Khosla: $376.99, from the local telco and a mail-order pharmacy

Brian rightfully wonders how many shares of of Microsoft (MSFT) Jerry might own in order to generate $3k worth of dividends, but he is able to solve one mystery: Why he never got the checks to begin with.

It looks like Microsoft may have sent Yang’s money to the wrong address. The California state government’s site lists Yang’s address as 3400 Central Expressway, Suite 201, in Santa Cruz, Calif. There’s no such address. But Yahoo!’s old offices were at that address in Santa Clara, Calif.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.