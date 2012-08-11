Why Our Brains Crave TV After A Long Day At Work

Photo: Flickr/Caitlinator
We love watching TV at the end of a long day because “…immersion in (a) familiar fictional world restores self-control.”
Work depletes self-control and willpower. Socializing can restore energy but it can also require effort.
favourite TV shows are like pseudo-socializing. They effectively restore self-control without you having to get off the couch.
Enacting effortful self-control depletes a finite resource, leaving less self-control available for subsequent effortful tasks. Positive social interaction can restore self-control, but hurtful or effortful social interaction depletes self-control. Given this conflict, people might seek an alternative to social interaction to restore self-control. The current research examines social surrogate restoration—the possibility that people seek a social surrogate when depleted, and that seeking social surrogacy restores self-control. One experiment (Study 1) and one daily diary (Study 2) demonstrate that people seek familiar fictional worlds (e.g., a favourite television program) after exerting effortful self-control. Moreover, immersion in this familiar fictional world restores self-control. Supplementary analyses suggest that it is the social nature of this familiar fictional world that contributes to restoration.
Source: “Energized by Television: Familiar Fictional Worlds Restore Self-Control” from Social Psychological and Personality Science
More From Barking Up The Wrong Tree:
What TV shows are we most drawn to? Are they really the ones we say we enjoy?
Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »
Join 25K+ subscribers. Get a free daily update via email here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.