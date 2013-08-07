13 Reasons Why Everyone Is Obsessed With 'Breaking Bad'

AMC ‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” begin airing this Sunday on AMC.

After nearly a year-long hiatus, meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and partner in crime Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) return for what should be a dramatic series end.

Since we last saw the two on screen, the show has spiked in popularity.

Not only has the series been available for binge viewers on Netflix, but everyone seems obsessed with it.

Celebrities from Seth Meyers to billionaire Warren Buffett have declared themselves huge fans of the hit AMC series.

The media went crazy when Cranston walked around this year’s San Diego Comic-Con dressed as his “Breaking Bad” character.

“The Simpsons” even did a tribute to the show.

If you’re not on board with the frenzy, you may wonder why America is so enthralled with two meth cooks.

Fans who have tried explaining the series to a non-viewer have probably had a difficult time relaying the show’s bizarre premise in a single sentence.

After re-watching all five seasons, we’ve compiled a list of what makes creator Vince Gilligan’s show one of the best on television.

