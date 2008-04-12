Why Does Al Gore Hate The Press?

Al Gore is speaking at the RSA security conference in San Francisco this afternoon. But good luck finding out what he says: Reporters are banned from the event.



We don’t know what’s more disheartening: The fact that the former veep is trying to keep a trade show talk private — or that this isn’t the first time he’s been oddly press-shy.

When he was a guest lecturer at the Columbia University’s journalism school in 2001, he tried imposed a gag order on his students, but eventually backed off. And in January 07, he banned the press from a speech he was giving in Sioux Falls, S.D.

We can sort of understand why Al wanted to keep junior journalists from writing about his chat in 2001 –- losing a presidential election can make you pretty grumpy. But now? He’s Al the Great, winner of both a Nobel and an Oscar. Lighten up, Al! Or don’t ask us to write about your next movie.

Update: We’ve found a report from Al’s secret speech. Turns out it’s the same one he always gives.

