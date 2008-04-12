Why Does Al Gore Hate The Press?

Vasanth Sridharan

Al Gore is speaking at the RSA security conference in San Francisco this afternoon. But good luck finding out what he says: Reporters are banned from the event.

We don’t know what’s more disheartening: The fact that the former veep is trying to keep a trade show talk private — or that this isn’t the first time he’s been oddly press-shy.

When he was a guest lecturer at the Columbia University’s journalism school in 2001, he tried imposed a gag order on his students, but eventually backed off. And in January 07, he banned the press from a speech he was giving in Sioux Falls, S.D.

We can sort of understand why Al wanted to keep junior journalists from writing about his chat in 2001 –- losing a presidential election can make you pretty grumpy. But now? He’s Al the Great, winner of both a Nobel and an Oscar. Lighten up, Al! Or don’t ask us to write about your next movie.

Update: We’ve found a report from Al’s secret speech. Turns out it’s the same one he always gives.

