Why Do You Hate Cable TV?

Every single major tech company is planning to do

somethingin the TV market in the next twelve months.

Or, at least, that’s what it feels like.

Intel has plans for an Internet-based TV service. Google has the Chromecast, and it’s also reportedly asking about doing an Internet-based TV service. Apple is plotting something for TV, and Microsoft is starting to run cable through the Xbox. Sony is planning a web-based TV service.

The reason all of these companies are trying to attack TV is that they believe people are unhappy with the current pay-TV offerings.

We think they’re probably right. People aren’t exactly thrilled with cable, FiOS, or satellite.

But, we have a feeling that what people hate about TV probably won’t be solved by these tech companies.

Our guess is that people hate paying high prices for cable TV and they hate getting a bundle of channels they don’t like. Lower on the list is how the user interface looks, or how the remote works.

But maybe we’re wrong!

Which is why we have you, our smart audience. In the comments tell us what you hate about TV. If you could wave a wand and change TV forever, what would you do?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.