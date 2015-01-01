Here's Why We Call Them 'Bear' And 'Bull' Markets

Sam Ro

When stocks are up 20% from a low, we’re in a bull market. And when stocks are down 20% from a high, we’re in a bear market.

But where do these names come from?

According to Scottrade, these characterizations were designated because of the respective animals’ methods of attack.

When you get gored by a bull, your usually getting launched into the air. And when a bear attacks you, it’s coming down on you from its standing position.

Bull bear@Scottrade

