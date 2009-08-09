Why Do Banks Grow Too Big To Fail?

We’re still grappling with the discovery that our society is saddled with banks that are too big to fail. Before we get to the question of what–if anything–can be done about it, perhaps we should ask the more basic question: why have banks grown so big?



Let’s skip over the historical and psychological details. We know the story of Sandy Weil’s imperial ambitions, Jamie Dimon’s heroic vision of global banking, Ken Lewis’s attempt to prove the Land of the Lost Cause could beat the Yankees at banking. But what’s the underlying economic process that mas made these personal incentives for gigantic banks into realizable businesses?

One reason, obviously, is that getting to big to fail creates its own incentive in the form of government protection. But even before it was widely known that the government would bail out the banks, the banks became big. We can suppose that the markets somehow rationally anticipated this fact, but that seems a bit implausible. What if something else was at work?

We’re so accustomed to large banks now that it might be helpful to start by remembering that small businesses enjoy natural advantages over large businesses, including banks. The three main advantages are attention to local needs, flexibility and transparency. Big banks tend to be less flexible, harder to manage, involve more self-dealing by employees, and have greater agency problems. They cannot effectively adapt to the economic needs of local communities.

So why are there big banks? The primary reason for any firm to grow is to avoid some of the transaction costs of using the markets. The transactions costs avoided by centralizing costs in one firm include the difficulty of discovery the relevant prices, as well as the costs of brokering deals and raising capital from outsiders.

But this avoidance of the market is also a disadvantage, as avoiding market prices subtracts from a bankers knowledge and makes efficient economic calculation difficult.

This is actually the central economic dynamics of a capitalist economy. Prices are important to economic calculation but they involve transaction costs. Eliminating transaction costs from dealing with external price markets is the leading explanation for why firms exist at all, and why they grow. But this also has a cost of making prices less transparent, and economic calculation more difficult. The size of any firm is probably dependent on how these things balance out: transactions costs and calculational chaos costs.

With banks, it seems that the transaction cost savings from growing a bank don’t outweigh the calcuational chaos costs. The way banks are able to supplement their transaction cost savings of growth is through what we can call “political savings.” That is, they seek the political benefits of size to compliment some of the economic benefits and diminish the calculation chaos costs.

There are two ways to do this:

(a) Big banks have an organizational advantage when it comes to lobbying. Small banks are too dispersed (therefore have higher collective action costs) and have too disparate interests. This means it is easier for a big bank, or a coalition of big banks, to get government regualtion to favour them.

(b) Regulation decreases the calculational chaos by making future economic activity, prices, and competition more predictable because it must fit into the regulatory framework.

In short, we get big banks because the regulation inevitably rewards size and diminishes the costs of size. While this doesn’t necessarily mean we should abolish our financial regulatory framework, it does mean that we need to stay particularly attuned to the way our financial regualtions have created the problem of Too Big To Fail banks.

