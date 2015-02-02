The NFL world cannot believe the Seahawks didn't run the ball from one yard away

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to throw a slant on 2nd and goal from the half-yard line with 25 seconds left in the Super Bowl is getting obliterated by the NFL world.

Down 28-24, Seattle could have given the ball to Marshawn Lynch and tried to gain a little more than a foot on the ground.

Since they have been the best rushing team in the NFL by a significant margin, everyone assumed that that’s what they’d do.

Instead, they threw the ball and it got intercepted by the Patriots:





NBC’s Chris Collinsworth was dumbfounded on the broadcast, and the criticism only grew from there.

“That was the worst call in Super Bowl history,” Deion Sanders said on the NFL Network after the game.

“I don’t have words for that call,” former player Marshall Faulk agreed.

Other NFL players could not believe they didn’t give the ball to Marshawn:

U have a running back named beast mode n u line up in shotgun formation n throw the ball on 1 yr line…the real MVP IS SEATTLE OC

— Sheldon Richardson (@Godforshort) February 2, 2015

How do you not hand that ball off man wtf

— Feeno (@ArianFoster) February 2, 2015

That seahawks coordinator just cost every player a ring lol. U. Have. Marshawn.

— Joe Staley (@jstaley74) February 2, 2015