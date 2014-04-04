There Was One (Kinda Big) Thing Missing From Yesterday's Amazon TV Presentation...

Amazon announced its television streaming device, Fire TV yesterday, but, surprisingly, CEO Jeff Bezos didn’t do the honours of presenting it himself.

Bezos is the kind of CEO who is very hands on: He has always had a grand vision for Amazon and he’s known for micro-managing big projects that he’s passionate about.

In his book The Everything Store, Brad Stone quotes an Amazon employee saying, “I don’t even think you can fart in the Kindle building without Jeff’s approval.”

Bezos has done all the major product announcements for the Kindle since the product launched in 2007, and we expected him to take the reins of this too, since it’s such a huge move for Amazon. But Peter Larsen, Amazon’s Vice President of Kindle, introduced the Fire TV. He did a great job, but was no Bezos.

We’re not the only ones that noticed Bezos’ absence. The New York Times also asked, “Where the heck was Jeff Bezos?“

The official word from Amazon’s communications rep Craig Berman: “We just like to mix things up from time to time.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.