The Eagles Just Gave Their Defensive Coordinator Job To A Guy That Hasn't Coached A defence In 20 Years

Photo: AP

Eagles Coach Andy Reid has earned a reputation for doing things a little … differently … over the years, but his latest move may be his most puzzling.This afternoon the Eagles announced that Juan Castillo, who’d been the team’s offensive line coach for the last 13 years, would take over as defensive coordinator.



The Eagles had interviewed three logical candidates, Dennis Allen, Jon Hoke and Joe Woods, all defensive backs coaches, for the position before settling on Castillo.

So why in the world did they pick a guy who has no professional experience working with defenses?

We have no idea. Castillo is highly regarded around the league, and earned a ringing endorsement from defensive guru turned Panthers coach, Ron Rivera, but there had to be a better choice out there. In fact, the Eagles may have already hired one this offseason when they signed esteemed defensive line coach Jim Washburn away from the Tennessee Titans.

Castillo has coached strictly on the offensive side of the ball in Philadelphia and at Texas A&M since 1990. He last coached a defence way back in 1989, and that was at Kingsville High School.

Castillo was a linebacker back in his college playing days and with the USFL, so perhaps the Eagles were confident that he could learn quickly on the fly, but this seems like a crazy decision by a franchise that finished 21st in points against this past season.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.