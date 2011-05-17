Uh-Oh: Why Did Samsung Just Postpone Its Big Galaxy Tab Launch Event?

Photo: via NewGadgets.DE

We just received this note from Samsung’s PR team:The Samsung Mobile event scheduled for May 24th in New York has been postponed to a later date. We apologise for the inconvenience. We will be in touch soon with more details.



This event was supposed to be the official unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 and 8.9, which are due for launch next month. We received the original invite almost two weeks ago, and now we’re being told the event is postponed indefinitely.

Pure speculation: The Galaxy Tabs are delayed. Everyone who attended Google I/O received a special edition Galaxy Tab, but there were a bunch of reports about a buggy operating system. Maybe Samsung is working out the kinks.

Another possibility: Samsung’s event is being pushed out by a possible secret Apple event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its retail stores.

The Galaxy Tabs are supposed to run a modified version of Android Honeycomb, using Samsung’s TouchWiz skin and widgets.

