Ryan Lochte explains why he went silver fox for the Olympics

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has finally explained his decision to dye his hair an icy shade of silver.

In a press conference shared by Team USA today, Lochte explained that the wild new look was a replacement for the puzzling grills (grillz?) he’s worn throughout his career. Also, it’s a nice way to cover up his apparently graying hair.

“Usually I’ve always worn my grills at the Olympics and I think I left my grills at home so I was like, I gotta do something different. So I said, ‘Why not the hair?’ I get a lot of questions saying, that, oh, you’re hiding your grey hair, now that I’m 32 — which is true. But I went full grey. Grayish-blue.”

Here’s Lochte’s initial announcement of the new ‘do:



And here’s the full press conference video:

.@RyanLochte on his new hair and being the “underdog”.https://t.co/YdSua7TDlE

— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 4, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.