Why Did Obama Lie To The Press And Reappoint Bernanke Now?

It was only yesterday when President Barack Obama sent his spokesguy to inform the Air Force One press pool that they should relax and assured them that “nobody’s looking to make any news.”



Then, as Mediaite’s Glynnis MacNicol points out, Obama goes ahead and interrupts his Martha’s Vineyard vacation by holding a press conference to announce that he will be reappointing Ben Bernanke as Fed chairman. There are at least five months before Obama had to make this decision, making this timing very suspicious. We can imagine that the conspiracy theorists are already guessing why Bernanke had to be reappointed right now!

