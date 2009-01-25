Why Did Madoff's Assistant Have Two Nevada LLCs?

The Journal’s latest update on the state of the Madoff investigation added another name to the FBI’s list of persons of interest: Joann “Jodi” Crupi. Like Frank DiPascali, Crupi, it appears, also had a hand in the creation of client reports, which were utterly fictitious. What she knows is a mystery and so far she hasn’t tried anything.



But a reader points us to two Nevada LLCs under Crupi’s name. The first was a company called EastVest LLC, which was dissolved in 2004, and the second, which continues still is called Murphy Girl, LLC, which again was incorporated in Nevada, but lists an address in NJ for Crupi.

What does it mean? We’re not sure yet, other than that it’s odd that someone in her position would also have incorporated businesses on the side. As you can see from the above links, there are some other names on the companies: Judith G. Bowen and Tonia Dillon. We don’t know who they are.

Update: A commenter below speculates that Murphy Girl is just a bakeshop in NJ. However the company tells us they’ve never heard of her.

If you know what these companies do or did, let us know in the comments, or email [email protected].

