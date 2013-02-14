Rogue Ex-Cop Was Discharged From The Navy Days Before His Alleged Rampage

Photo: ABC News/YouTube

Ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner was fired back in 2008. Why did he wait nearly five years to allegedly wage war on the department that let him go?Nobody will ever know for sure why Dorner apparently snapped.



We do know there was a major change in his life just two days before he allegedly killed the daughter of a former LAPD captain and her fiancé.

On Feb. 1, Dorner was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy reserve as a lieutenant, according to multiple news sources including CNN.

Two days later, he allegedly shot Cal State basketball assistant coach Monica Quan and her fiancé Keith Lawrence in their Irvine, Calif. condo.

It’s not clear why Dorner was discharged, but his service record released by the Navy revealed he earned eight awards and decorations since his service began in 2002.

During his time as a reservist, he was deployed in Bahrain, according to his record posted by ABC 10 News.

