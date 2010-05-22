Why Did China Just Need To Borrow $100 Million From The World Bank?

Why did the richest country on earth just take out a loan from the World Bank?
Beijing wasn’t providing safe food for poor people in the Jilin Province. So we’re covering their slack (via Paul Midler):
The World Bank will provide a $100 million loan to the People’s Republic of China to improve food safety efforts, Food Production Daily reported yesterday. The loan, the bank’s largest ever for a food safety initiative, will fund 70 per cent of the China’s initiative to up the safety of agricultural commodities from the Jilin Province.
Don’t miss: 15 More Mindblowing Facts About China
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.