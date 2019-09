This morning earthmoving company Caterpillar announced a $7.6 billion acquisition of mining equipment company Bucyrus.



In a presentation regarding the acquisition, one slide presents the four trends for betting on mining.

Meanwhile, from a product mix, Caterpillar claims it’s now got the complete, end-to-end mining package.

