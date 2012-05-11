Why Arianna Huffington Stayed After The AOL Acquisition While The Rest Of HuffPo Left

After The Huffington Post was acquired by AOL, it seemed like every key figure to the news site’s success decided to jump ship and call it quits.



Immediately after the acquisition was announced, Eric Hippeau was out as CEO. Less than a year later, longtime CTO Paul Berry left to work on his own startup.

So, why did Arianna Huffington stay and how did she rebuild her team at HuffPo? Well, for starters, she tells us that she never intended to leave. Then, she replaced the departing members of HuffPo with proven talent from old and new media companies like NBC News and Spotify.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti, & William Wei

