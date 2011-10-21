ASK HENRY: Why Did Apple's Stock Get Smashed Even Though The Company Beat Its Guidance?

A reader asks:



How is it that a company provides an estimate (guidance I believe is the term) of their finances for the next quarter, analysts (whether in the blogosphere or with banks) generate their own estimates (one assumes with far less available data), and when the company then doesn’t achieve the guessed numbers *of the analysts*, the analysts and markets proceed to “punish” the company, often in draconian fashion?

Two follow ups to that. Might one not argue that the heated rhetoric that analysts and bloggers often use -“crush”, “tank”, “Holy Shit”, etc. actually induces much of the price whipsawing that one frequently sees in certain equities? Is this merely a matter of journalists trying to get themselves heeded?

Finally – all these analysts provide their “price estimates” (or some such term), but I never see a time metric for that estimate. So for instance, let’s say Gene Munster says “Apple to $550” or whatever – by when? One year from now? Ever? On a rolling basis?

Finally – of all the stuff that came out after this miss with apple yesterday, I thought there was one piece of interesting commentary – from you, about the decline in retail performance. That seems like a meatier, and more substantive thing to talk about, so hats off to you for that!

Good questions! (And thank you). Let’s go one by one…

The reason stocks drop or rise after a company reports earnings is that the market, which is the average of investors’ expectations, is surprised one way or the other.

In Apple’s case, the company has been extremely consistent in issuing guidance and then beating it by a wide (and consistent) margin (see this chart). What the market concluded from this behaviour was that Apple’s real expectations for its forthcoming quarter were actually far higher than the “guidance” it issued. And for the past 24-odd quarters, this has been the right assumption.

In the case of the September quarter, investors were expecting Apple to beat its guidance by the same margin it has beaten it in the past. When the company didn’t, the market was negatively surprised.

My assumption, by the way, is that Apple intended and expected to beat its guidance by the same margin that it has beaten it by in the past. I think Apple itself was surprised by the fall-off in iPhone demand in the second half of the quarter.

After the company missed, of course, analysts rushed to explain that it was totally obvious that iPhone demand would fall off, but the fact is that not one of them predicted in advance that this was going to happen. This, combined with the company’s shortfall relative to its prior guidance-beat ratio, suggests that the results were, in fact, a negative surprise. That’s why the stock dropped.

The bottom line is that, when a company consistently beats its “guidance,” the market quickly — and intelligently — concludes that the guidance is intentionally low-balled and sets its own expectations accordingly.

Journalists/bloggers certainly like colourful words (guilty). But, no, in my opinion, this doesn’t make a lick of difference to the stock price. Stocks are going to do what stocks are going to do. Unless the market is given erroneous information, it will very quickly sort through new information and arrive at a consensus.

That’s why the stock of Apple barely moved after the initial drop, no matter what anyone said later. The moment Apple’s press release hit on Tuesday afternoon, the stock dropped about 6% in after-market trading. And that’s where it stayed all day Wednesday, even after every analyst on the planet came rushing out to say that the miss was just a “timing” issue and that Apple is going to have a monster December quarter and the dip was a “buying opportunity.”

Generally, analyst targets are 12-month targets — as in “over the next 12 months.” In most cases, though, if the stock gets there quicker than 12 months, the analysts will just raise their targets.

Price targets, by the way, are a fool’s game. Especially over the short-term, individual stock prices are driven largely by the movement of the market as a whole rather than the fundamentals of the specific company. If the market tanks 50%, most stocks will go with it, to a greater or lesser degree. And analysts will then quickly revise their prior targets, which will suddenly look outlandish, even though nothing might have changed at the company.

It is possible to develop a reasonable estimate of a stock’s “intrinsic value,” but doing this involves making many subjective assessments that have a huge impact on the conclusion. If the (few) Apple bears are right, and Apple struggles over the next year, the current ~12-times earnings multiple will, in hindsight, look expensive. If Apple grows another 30%, meanwhile, and the business still looks strong a year from now, ~12-times earnings will look cheap.

Hang on to your hat!

