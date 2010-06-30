Why Did Apple Just Wreck My iPhone With This New iPhone 4.0 Software?

So everyone was raving and hyperventilating about some new iPhone software Apple released a while ago–a new operating system, I think.



So two days, ago, when I clicked my iPhone into its umbilical cord and a pop-up screen asked me if I wanted to download it, I said fine.

Then I had to sit there for 20 minutes while it downloaded (annoying).

And now my iPhone (3GS) is different. In ways that have thus far have been annoying.

First, there’s the picture that just appeared on my Home screen. Not the front screen–the Home screen. The screen where all my icons live. That screen used to be black and therefore provided nice contrast for my icons. Now, there’s a picture on that screen, and it’s bright and colourful, which means I can’t see my icons very well. I can’t figure out how to get rid of it.

I asked the iPhone geniuses in my office how to get rid of it. They said I had to download something. Or take a picture of blackness and figure out how to transfer it to the Home screen. Or something. And maybe someday, if the business goes bankrupt and my kids disown me and I have some free time, I’ll figure out how to do that. In the meantime, I’ll just be annoyed that Apple wrecked my Home screen without asking me and didn’t offer me an easy way to get my old one back.

Then there was my email, which suddenly started appearing in the heinous Google “conversation” format. Yes, I know that some people LOVE that format. I hate it. It causes me to miss emails. If I never see email in “Conversation” format again it will be too soon.

Fortunately, with a dip into settings, I figured out how to turn off the “Conversation” format. Apple, I note, calls it “threading.” Whatever it is, I hate it, and I didn’t ask for it, and I’m thrilled that it’s gone.

Lastly, this morning, my iPhone slowed to a crawl. It has locked up before, but I’ve never had the type-a-letter-and-wait-three-seconds-for-it-to-appear phenomenon before. This persisted. So I rebooted the phone, and the problem went away. I’m assuming that this might have something to do with the new software, which would be annoying.

So is there anything GOOD about this new software? Or did Apple just download it to annoy me? (Or to encourage me to spring for the NEW iPhone?)

