POLL: Why Did Anthony Weiner Resign?

We’re having a debate in the newsroom about the primary reason Anthony Weiner was forced to resign.



After all, he didn’t do lots of more morally reprehensible things that other politicians have done and survived, like actually cheating on his wife, patronizing hookers, having sex with employees, etc.

So, was it the sexting itself–and the embarrassment that stemmed from it–or the fact that he lied about it for five days in the press?

Let us know in the poll and also please weigh in on the comments section below.

