Why Did 21 Teams Pass Up On Randy Moss?

Photo: AP Images

The Tennessee Titans picked up Randy Moss today with the 22nd waiver priority. That means 21 teams passed on one of the most talented receivers in the game.In a league that has become dominated by the pass, why did so many teams pass up on Randy Moss?



Part of it, of course, has to do with money. Randy Moss is owed about $3.4 million for the remainder of the season. Eight of the teams ahead of the Titans in the waiver order (which goes by the reverse order of the standings) sport winning percentages less than .300. No reason to spend $3 million on a season that’s already gone down the drain.

Among the remaining 13 teams, the Chargers, Eagles, Redskins, Packers, Texans, and Saints, already have potent passing offenses that rank in the top third of the league. Moss, and his hefty salary, would only marginally improve those teams.

That leaves:

Cardinals: The “quarterback” controversy brewing between the unproven Max Hall, and the proven – but not in a good way – Derek Anderson would leave Moss uninspired and disgruntled.

Jaguars: The Jags already have deep threats in Mike Sims-Walker and Marcedes Lewis, what they need is a reliable short-yard receiver, not more of the same.

Rams: Rookie quarterback Sam Bradford might struggle to hold on to locker room respect once Randy Moss starts complaining about his lack of touches.

Raiders: They’re building a good young core, and Al Davis doesn’t want to take playing time away from his pet receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey

Dolphins: Brandon Marshall can be enough of a headache on his own. Randy Moss doubles their locker room trouble. (Although that would be a nightmare combo for opposing defensive coordinators).

Seahawks: Carroll likes his receivers so much that he just traded his preseason No. 1, Deion Branch, to the Patriots. No need to spend money on a position he already likes.

Bears: As great of a fit as Moss would be with Jay Cutler, Bears’ WR Johnny Knox is third in average yards per catch (19.9) among receivers with at least 20 receptions. Here again, Moss would be a repetitive asset at 12x the salary.

That leaves the Tennessee Titans. They become the AFC favourites.

In the end, it comes down to his worrisome attitude, but head coach Jeff Fisher won’t need much help keeping Moss motivated. Five of their eight remaining games – two against the Texans, one each against the Jaguars, Redskins, and Dolphins – come against teams that passed up on the future Hall-of-Famer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.