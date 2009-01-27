Why Dick Fuld Sold His Wife His Mansion For $100

Yep. It’s most likely every bit as shady as you thought.
It is possible that he is now transferring properties because of his fears of investor lawsuits or a possible bankruptcy, lawyers in Florida said.
“This is the oldest trick in the books” said Eric S. Ruff, a lawyer with Ruff & Cohen in Gainesville, Fla. “It’s common when you hear the feet of your creditors approaching to divest yourself.”
